Astrobotic awarded funding to map uncooperative spacecraft in real time
Submit on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 22:30
Astrobotic said it has won a Phase I NASA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to further develop sensors that three-dimensionally map uncooperative spacecraft and planetary bodies in real time.
