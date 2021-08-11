Satellite News

Astrobotic awarded funding to map uncooperative spacecraft in real time

Submit on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 22:30

Astrobotic said it has won a Phase I NASA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to further develop sensors that three-dimensionally map uncooperative spacecraft and planetary bodies in real time.

