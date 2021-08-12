EOS-3 lost after GSLV Mk III upper stage malfunction
Submit on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 22:40
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s mission to place its Earth Observation Satellite EOS-03 into geostationary transfer orbit “could not be accomplished fully” because of an anomaly, the space agency said.
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at 10:40 pm and is filed under FAILURES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.