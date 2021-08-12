Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

EOS-3 lost after GSLV Mk III upper stage malfunction

Submit on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 22:40

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s mission to place its Earth Observation Satellite EOS-03 into geostationary transfer orbit “could not be accomplished fully” because of an anomaly, the space agency said.

Related posts:

  1. Proton crashes shortly after lift-off
  2. NigComSat 1 in safe mode after power problem
  3. KazSat 1 goes awry again: ‘That’s it. It’s gone.’
  4. 3rd China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite lost after launch

This entry was posted on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at 10:40 pm and is filed under FAILURES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«