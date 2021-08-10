Satellite News

Astrolight performs test of mobile optical ground station for LEO satellites

Astrolight, a start-up company specialising in free-space optical communication systems, has performed initial long-range ground test of its mobile optical ground station for LEO satellites, achieving Gigabit per second data rate over 10-kilometer distance.

