SpaceX quietly acquires Swarm Technologies
Submit on Monday, August 9th, 2021 22:02
Delaware-based satellite firm Swarm Technologies has filed a request with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to transfer its existing satellite and ground station licenses to SpaceX. According to the filings, Swarm would become a will be a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of SpaceX upon the closing of the deal.
