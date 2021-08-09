Satellite News

Delaware-based satellite firm Swarm Technologies has filed a request with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to transfer its existing satellite and ground station licenses to SpaceX. According to the filings, Swarm would become a will be a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of SpaceX upon the closing of the deal.

