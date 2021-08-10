Pléiades Neo 4 to be launched by Vega on 17 August
Submit on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 22:17
On 17 August 2021 at 0147 UTC, Arianespace’s second Vega mission of the year will lift off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, with the optical observation satellite Pléiades Neo 4 and four auxiliary passengers.
