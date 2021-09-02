Satellite News

Yahsat selects GMV to provide spacecraft control systems for Thuraya 4-NGS

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC has selected GMV to supply the Spacecraft Control & Flight Dynamics Systems for Thuraya 4-NGS, a next-generation L-band mobile communications satellite system scheduled to begin operations in 2024.

