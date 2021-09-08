Satellite News

Yahsat selects SpaceX to launch Thuraya 4-NGS

Submit on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 22:34

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC announced that it has selected SpaceX’s Falcon 9 to launch Thuraya 4-NGS, the Group’s advanced satellite, which employs the latest satellite communications technologies, to expand Thuraya’s coverage across Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.

