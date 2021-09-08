Yahsat selects SpaceX to launch Thuraya 4-NGS
Submit on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 22:34
Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC announced that it has selected SpaceX’s Falcon 9 to launch Thuraya 4-NGS, the Group’s advanced satellite, which employs the latest satellite communications technologies, to expand Thuraya’s coverage across Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.
Related posts:
ATK awarded contract for Orion launch abort motors
Proton M lifts off with Eutelsat’s W2A (part I)
Update: First launch of 2014 is success for India
Launch Schedule of the H-II Transfer Vehicle KOUNOTORI8
This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at 10:34 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.