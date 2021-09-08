Submit on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 22:34

The UK branch of D-Orbit signed a €2.2 million contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) for phase 1 of the development and in-orbit demonstration of a “Deorbit Kit” as part of ESA’s Space Safety Programme (S2P).

