D-Orbit UK signs contract with ESA for debris removal technology
Submit on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 22:34
The UK branch of D-Orbit signed a €2.2 million contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) for phase 1 of the development and in-orbit demonstration of a “Deorbit Kit” as part of ESA’s Space Safety Programme (S2P).
