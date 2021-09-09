Submit on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 21:49

Isar Aerospace announced that it has entered into a firm launch service agreement with the NewSpace startup OroraTech to launch the company’s satellites into space. OroraTech’s nanosatellites are geared towards tackling the global wildfire and climate crises with satellite-based wildfire detection and monitoring services.

