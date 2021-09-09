Submit on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 21:49

Rocket Lab USA, Inc announced it has been awarded a contract to deploy an entire satellite constellation across five dedicated Electron missions for Kinéis, a global Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity provider.

Related posts:

Sale of Nera Satcom to Thrane & Thrane completed

EDC provides Hispasat with EUR123 million to purchase a satellite from MDA

Inmarsat completes Global Xpress ground network

Intelsat S.A. results Q2 2017