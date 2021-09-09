Satellite News

Rocket Lab awarded multi-launch deal by Kinéis

Rocket Lab USA, Inc announced it has been awarded a contract to deploy an entire satellite constellation across five dedicated Electron missions for Kinéis, a global Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity provider.

