Rocket Lab awarded multi-launch deal by Kinéis
Submit on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 21:49
Rocket Lab USA, Inc announced it has been awarded a contract to deploy an entire satellite constellation across five dedicated Electron missions for Kinéis, a global Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity provider.
Related posts:
Sale of Nera Satcom to Thrane & Thrane completed
EDC provides Hispasat with EUR123 million to purchase a satellite from MDA
Inmarsat completes Global Xpress ground network
Intelsat S.A. results Q2 2017
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at 9:49 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.