Submit on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 21:49

Exotrail recently signed a contract with US-based aerospace company York Space Systems for the delivery of one ExoMG – cluster2, a product configuration from Exotrail high thrust and flexible electric propulsion product family, for delivery by Q2 2022.

