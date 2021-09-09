York Space Systems selects Exotrail electric propulsion for cislunar mission
Exotrail recently signed a contract with US-based aerospace company York Space Systems for the delivery of one ExoMG – cluster2, a product configuration from Exotrail high thrust and flexible electric propulsion product family, for delivery by Q2 2022.
