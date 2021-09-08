Satellite News

Eutelsat completes OneWeb Equity investment

Eutelsat Communications confirmed the closing of its US$550 million equity investment in OneWeb announced on 27 April 2021. Subject to completion of the subsequently announced investments in OneWeb by Bharti and Hanwha, Eutelsat will hold a 17.6% stake.

