Submit on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 22:34

Eutelsat Communications confirmed the closing of its US$550 million equity investment in OneWeb announced on 27 April 2021. Subject to completion of the subsequently announced investments in OneWeb by Bharti and Hanwha, Eutelsat will hold a 17.6% stake.

Related posts:

ATK awarded contract for Orion launch abort motors

Proton M lifts off with Eutelsat’s W2A (part I)

Update: First launch of 2014 is success for India

Launch Schedule of the H-II Transfer Vehicle KOUNOTORI8