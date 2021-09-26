Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Space Systems Command awards four prototype agreements

Submit on Sunday, September 26th, 2021 20:53

The U.S. Space Systems Command (SSC) is partnering with industry on prototype projects to invest in next generation rocket engine testing and upper stage resiliency enhancements.

Related posts:
First LISA Pathfinder test article shipped
NROL-28 pre-launch ‘details’
Lockheed Martin, University of Florida to develop and launch Cubesats
Airbus DS ships MetOp-C payload module to ESTEC

Related posts:

  1. Boeing to launch second WorldView satellite
  2. J-2X upper stage engine passes major test
  3. China launches rocket developed by private company
  4. Delay of the day: Falcon 9/SES 12

This entry was posted on Sunday, September 26th, 2021 at 8:53 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»