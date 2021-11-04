Intelsat, OneWeb demo multi-orbit satellite service to U.S. DoD
Intelsat, OneWeb and Linchpin Solutions, which specialises in C5ISR systems and programmes, successfully demonstrated a multi-orbit satellite communications solution for representatives of the U.S. Army and Department of Defense (DoD).
