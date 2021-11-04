Submit on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 22:22

Intelsat, OneWeb and Linchpin Solutions, which specialises in C5ISR systems and programmes, successfully demonstrated a multi-orbit satellite communications solution for representatives of the U.S. Army and Department of Defense (DoD).

