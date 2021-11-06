Chang Zheng 6 lofts satellite for ‘sustained development’
Submit on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 22:44
Rocket: Chang Zheng 6; Payload: SDGSAT-1 (Guangmu); Date: 5 November 2021, 0219 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was deployed into a 502 km x 514 km x 97.50 degrees Sun-synchronous orbit.
Related posts:
Indian DTH company books Measat-3 transponders
Calian’s SED division signs C$8 million contract with Inmarsat
FURUNO to use Eutelsat, Asiasat capacity for maritime service
TSi completes 2nd MEOSAR ground station for NOAA
This entry was posted on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at 10:44 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.