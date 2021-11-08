Satellite News

Viasat to acquire Inmarsat

Viasat Inc. and Inmarsat announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Viasat will acquire Inmarsat in a transaction valued at US$7.3 billion, comprised of US$850.0 million in cash, approximately 46.36 million shares of Viasat common stock valued at US$3.1 billion based on the closing price on Friday November 5, 2021, and the assumption of US$3.4 billion of net debt.

