Viasat to acquire Inmarsat
Submit on Monday, November 8th, 2021 22:31
Viasat Inc. and Inmarsat announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Viasat will acquire Inmarsat in a transaction valued at US$7.3 billion, comprised of US$850.0 million in cash, approximately 46.36 million shares of Viasat common stock valued at US$3.1 billion based on the closing price on Friday November 5, 2021, and the assumption of US$3.4 billion of net debt.
