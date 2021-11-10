Virgin Orbit sign MOU with ANA Holdings for 20 LauncherOne flights
Virgin Orbit has entered into a memorandum of understanding with ANA Holdings, the owners of Japan’s largest airline, to procure twenty flights of the LauncherOne rocket and to lead the effort to provide funds and support for those orbital missions to launch from Japan’s Oita Prefecture.
