Submit on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 21:03

Virgin Orbit has entered into a memorandum of understanding with ANA Holdings, the owners of Japan’s largest airline, to procure twenty flights of the LauncherOne rocket and to lead the effort to provide funds and support for those orbital missions to launch from Japan’s Oita Prefecture.

