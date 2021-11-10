Submit on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 21:03

China’s Mars orbiter entered its remote-sensing orbit around Mars on Monday, starting the global remote-sensing exploration of the planet, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said.

