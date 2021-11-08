Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Blue Danube enables first broadband access with phased arrays on HAPS

Submit on Monday, November 8th, 2021 22:31

Blue Danube Systems, a provider of wireless access solutions, announced that its 3D beamforming radio systems have been used to provide the first broadband communications from the stratosphere to cellular users on the ground.

Related posts:

  1. NASA seeks comments on possible airship challenge
  2. Russia’s Sova ‘atmospheric satellite’ starts flight tests
  3. TAS validates solar array technology for Stratobus
  4. Telecom, technology, aviation companies create HAPS Alliance

This entry was posted on Monday, November 8th, 2021 at 10:31 pm and is filed under PLATFORMS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«