Blue Danube enables first broadband access with phased arrays on HAPS
Submit on Monday, November 8th, 2021 22:31
Blue Danube Systems, a provider of wireless access solutions, announced that its 3D beamforming radio systems have been used to provide the first broadband communications from the stratosphere to cellular users on the ground.
