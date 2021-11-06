Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Mystery object appears next to Shijian-21 in geostationary orbit

Submit on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 22:44

The U.S. Space Force’s 18th Space Control Squadron (SPCS) has catalogued a new, somewhat mysterious object alongside China’s recently launched Shijian-21 satellite.

Related posts:
Indian DTH company books Measat-3 transponders
Calian’s SED division signs C$8 million contract with Inmarsat
FURUNO to use Eutelsat, Asiasat capacity for maritime service
TSi completes 2nd MEOSAR ground station for NOAA

Related posts:

  1. Who’s next?
  2. Competition of launch providers may be heating up
  3. U.S. mini-shuttle spying on Chinese orbital module? Not likely
  4. Worst catastrophe in space history – or in space ‘journalism’?

This entry was posted on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at 10:44 pm and is filed under ANALYSIS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«