Submit on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 21:03

NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), built by Ball Aerospace, safely arrived last week at Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA. A collaboration between Ball, NASA, and the Italian Space Agency (ASI), IXPE is an astrophysics observatory set to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in December.

Related posts:

Wegener Appoints New Sales Director

Watch TV on Your Time With a DVR Receiver

Watch live Thursday: SpaceX launching US spy satellite @ 9 am ET

‘Christmas star’ 2020: Here’s some fun facts about the ‘great conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn