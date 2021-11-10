Ball Aerospace delivers IXPE for launch
NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), built by Ball Aerospace, safely arrived last week at Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA. A collaboration between Ball, NASA, and the Italian Space Agency (ASI), IXPE is an astrophysics observatory set to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in December.
