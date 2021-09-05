Chandra resumes science operations
Submit on Sunday, September 5th, 2021 21:49
NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory has successfully resumed observations after recovery from a problem involving one of its science instruments, the Low Energy Transmission Grating (LETG). The LETG is used to measure the intensity of X-rays at different energies.
