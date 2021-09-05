Satellite News

ESA Council agrees resolution on Ariane 6 and Vega-C

Submit on Sunday, September 5th, 2021 21:49

ESA Member States have agreed upon the boundary conditions for Europe’s upcoming exploitation of Ariane 6 and Vega-C and request ESA to propose a roadmap for new and innovative space transportation solutions for the next decade and a framework for associated short cycle demonstrations.

