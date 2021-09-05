Satellite News

Next OneWeb launch expected in mid-October

The next launch of a Soyuz-2 rocket with OneWeb communications satellites from the Vostochny spaceport is scheduled for mid-October, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roskosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said.

