Next OneWeb launch expected in mid-October
Submit on Sunday, September 5th, 2021 21:49
The next launch of a Soyuz-2 rocket with OneWeb communications satellites from the Vostochny spaceport is scheduled for mid-October, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roskosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said.
