Submit on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 21:03

Northrop Grumman Corporation recently completed the critical design review of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) prototype for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The review establishes the company’s technical approach for precise, timely sensor coverage to defeat ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

Related posts:

Wegener Appoints New Sales Director

Watch TV on Your Time With a DVR Receiver

Watch live Thursday: SpaceX launching US spy satellite @ 9 am ET

‘Christmas star’ 2020: Here’s some fun facts about the ‘great conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn