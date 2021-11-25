Submit on Thursday, November 25th, 2021 21:27

The cargo spacecraft Progress MS-17 has been successfully de-orbited and dumped in the Pacific Ocean far away from shipping routes.

Related posts:

AsiaSat orders two satellites from SS/L

ABS-2/Athena-Fidus pre-launch details

ArianeGroup to study a Moon mission for ESA

Capella Space selects Phase Four for Maxwell on-orbit propulsion system