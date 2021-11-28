Testing confirms JWST on track for targeted launch on 22 December
Submit on Sunday, November 28th, 2021 21:09
Engineering teams have completed additional testing confirming NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is ready for flight, and launch preparations are resuming toward Webb’s target launch date of Wednesday, 22 December.
