Italy, France strengthen co-operation on launchers
Submit on Sunday, November 28th, 2021 21:09
Italy and France pledged to strengthen their co-operation on space launchers as part of a broader bilateral treaty. Among the goals laid out in the treaty were pledges to reinforce military connections, including at an industrial level, and work together in the space sector.
