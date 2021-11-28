Satellite News

Italy, France strengthen co-operation on launchers

Submit on Sunday, November 28th, 2021 21:09

Italy and France pledged to strengthen their co-operation on space launchers as part of a broader bilateral treaty. Among the goals laid out in the treaty were pledges to reinforce military connections, including at an industrial level, and work together in the space sector.

