Submit on Monday, December 6th, 2021 20:41

ESA announced it is backing a research project to build a software-based platform that will allow satellites to communicate with terrestrial mobile networks. It aims to extend 5G coverage for mobile phone network operators and companies that are building 5G towers into regions that are otherwise hard to connect.

Related posts:

COM DEV delivers key instrument for Herschel

ABS announces manufacturer for its second satellite

Delta preliminary design for next GPS III satellite capabilities completed

CubeSat to demonstrate miniature laser communications in orbit