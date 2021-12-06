Satellite News

ESA spurs 5G digital connectivity

ESA announced it is backing a research project to build a software-based platform that will allow satellites to communicate with terrestrial mobile networks. It aims to extend 5G coverage for mobile phone network operators and companies that are building 5G towers into regions that are otherwise hard to connect.

