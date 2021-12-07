Satellite News

Atlas V deploys STP-3 into geosynchronous orbit in 7-hours mission

Rocket: Atlas V 551/Centaur; Payload: STP-3 (STPSat 6, several smallsats); Date: 7 December 2021, 1022 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA. TP-3 marked ULA’s longest duration mission at seven hours and 10 minutes until spacecraft separation.

