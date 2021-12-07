Atlas V deploys STP-3 into geosynchronous orbit in 7-hours mission
Submit on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 21:00
Rocket: Atlas V 551/Centaur; Payload: STP-3 (STPSat 6, several smallsats); Date: 7 December 2021, 1022 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA. TP-3 marked ULA’s longest duration mission at seven hours and 10 minutes until spacecraft separation.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 at 9:00 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.