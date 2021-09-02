Submit on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 21:57

The Progress Rocket Space Center (RSC) said it sent a report about the Soyuz-6 rocket to the Energia Rocket Space Corporation this summer. According to Progress RSC, a decision on this rocket will be taken by the Russian state space corporation Roskosmos.

