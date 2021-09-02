Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Progress RSC issues report on Soyuz-6

Submit on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 21:57

The Progress Rocket Space Center (RSC) said it sent a report about the Soyuz-6 rocket to the Energia Rocket Space Corporation this summer. According to Progress RSC, a decision on this rocket will be taken by the Russian state space corporation Roskosmos.

Related posts:
NASA may have found cause for MGS loss
GSLV-F06: structural damage made cables snap
Antares rocket explodes after lift-off, no injuries
PSLV fails to deploy IRNSS-1H

Related posts:

  1. Update: NRO books three Delta IV launches
  2. First Vostochny launch set for 27 April
  3. Rocket Lab announces reusability plans for Electron rocket
  4. Astrobotic selects Vulcan to launch its first mission to the Moon

This entry was posted on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 at 9:57 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«