Progress RSC issues report on Soyuz-6
Submit on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 21:57
The Progress Rocket Space Center (RSC) said it sent a report about the Soyuz-6 rocket to the Energia Rocket Space Corporation this summer. According to Progress RSC, a decision on this rocket will be taken by the Russian state space corporation Roskosmos.
