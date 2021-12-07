Andesat and Astranis sign two-satellite agreement
Astranis announced it has signed an agreement to provide broadband capacity with Astranis MicroGEO communications satellites to Grupo Andesat, a cellular services backhaul provider that connects cell towers in Peru to the Internet backbone, in a new partnership that will bring broadband Internet access to thousands of rural communities across Peru for the first time.
