Andesat and Astranis sign two-satellite agreement

Tuesday, December 7th, 2021

Astranis announced it has signed an agreement to provide broadband capacity with Astranis MicroGEO communications satellites to Grupo Andesat, a cellular services backhaul provider that connects cell towers in Peru to the Internet backbone, in a new partnership that will bring broadband Internet access to thousands of rural communities across Peru for the first time.

