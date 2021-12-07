Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

ESA selects Airbus for exoplanet mission ARIEL

Submit on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 21:00

The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed a contract with Airbus to build the Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey (ARIEL) mission. ARIEL is the fourth medium-class mission in ESA’s Cosmic Vision programme.

Related posts:

  1. MDA to spy space objects for Canada
  2. MDA receives amendments to Radarsat constellation design phase
  3. Azerspace handed over to Azerkosmos
  4. Russian Defence Ministry receives new early warning satellites

This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 at 9:00 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«