ESA selects Airbus for exoplanet mission ARIEL
Submit on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 21:00
The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed a contract with Airbus to build the Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey (ARIEL) mission. ARIEL is the fourth medium-class mission in ESA’s Cosmic Vision programme.
