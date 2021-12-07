Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Inmarsat oldie satellite to broadcast UK’s first SBAS signal

Submit on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 21:00

Inmarsat is working on a UK Space Agency-funded test project with the European Space Agency, alongside British partners Goonhilly Earth Station Limited and GMVNSL Limited, to deliver the first UK-generated satellite navigation (satnav) signal. The project provides a potential platform for the UK to enhance its capabilities in the Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) domain post-Brexit.

Related posts:

  1. Salvaged Galileo performs its first navigation fix
  2. Precise Point Positioning via EGNOS
  3. Galileo to get global ground system update
  4. ASI’s new national GNSS frame network has been completed

This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 at 9:00 pm and is filed under NAVIGATION. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«