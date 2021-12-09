Satellite News

NASA’s IXPE observatory launched

Thursday, December 9th, 2021

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload; IXPE; Date: 8 December 2021, 2000 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. The rocket performed as expected, with spacecraft separation taking place 33 minutes into flight.

