Airbus, OneWeb expand partnership to connect European defence, security forces
Submit on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 21:59
Airbus and OneWeb have signed a distribution partner agreement to provide low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication services for military and governmental use. Airbus will offer new communication services utilising the OneWeb constellation to select European and UK armed forces, and civil protection and security forces, from the end of 2021.
