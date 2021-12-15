Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Three Soyuz rideshare missions planned for next year

Submit on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 20:14

Three Soyuz-2 rocket launches next year are set to perform rideshare missions, according to data posted on the website of the Glavkosmos commercial launch operator (part of the State Space Corporation Roskosmos).

Related posts:

  1. Next Ariane 5 launch rescheduled
  2. ATK receives $49 million contract for Orion solid rocket motors
  3. Arianespace to launch Hughes’ Jupiter 1
  4. Delay of the day: H-IIA, MICHIBIKI No. 3 (again)

This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 at 8:14 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»