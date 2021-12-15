Three Soyuz rideshare missions planned for next year
Three Soyuz-2 rocket launches next year are set to perform rideshare missions, according to data posted on the website of the Glavkosmos commercial launch operator (part of the State Space Corporation Roskosmos).
