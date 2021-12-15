Satellite News

Isar Aerospace, DLR announce payloads for first Spectrum test flight

Isar Aerospace and the German Space Agency at DLR [German Aerospace Center] have announced the selection of the institutional payloads for the maiden flight of the “Spectrum” rocket planned for the end of 2022 as part of the microlauncher competition.

