Double drop test success for ExoMars parachutes
Submit on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 21:59
The largest parachute set to fly on Mars has completed its first successful high-altitude drop test, a critical milestone for ensuring the ExoMars mission is on track for launch in 2022. Both the first and second stage parachutes have now successfully flown this year.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 at 9:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.