MDA announces CHORUS as the name of its next commercial EO mission
Submit on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 21:59
MDA Ltd. announced that its next generation commercial Earth observation (EO) mission will be named CHORUS. The company also announced that CHORUS will initially include C-band and X-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites.
