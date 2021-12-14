Satellite News

Rocket Lab to Acquire SolAero Holdings, Inc.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SolAero Holdings, Inc., a supplier of space solar power products and precision aerospace structures for the global aerospace market, for US$80 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

