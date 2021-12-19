Eva Berneke appointed Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat
Submit on Sunday, December 19th, 2021 21:03
The Board of Directors of Eutelsat Communications announced the appointment of Eva Berneke as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 1 January 2022. She will also be co-opted as a member of Board.
