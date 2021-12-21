Delay of the day: third orbital Angara A5 test flight
Submit on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 20:35
The test flight of an Angara A5 from Plesetsk cosmodrome has been postponed to 24 December from 23 December, two sources in the space rocket industry said according to Tass news agency.
