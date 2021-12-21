Submit on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 20:35

On 18 December 2019, Arianespace launched a Soyuz rocket carrying five satellites: Italy’s first second-generation COSMO-SkyMed radar observation satellite, CHEOPS, an ESA science mission to characterise exoplanets, and three smallsats, including ANGELS, the first nanosatellite built by French industry for an Internet of Things (IoT) mission. ANGELS recently celebrated its second anniversary in orbit and is fully operational, having already exceeded its initial design life.

