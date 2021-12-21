Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

PTS wins major contract within the further development of Ariane 6

Submit on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 20:35

Berlin-based aerospace company PTS has been awarded a development contract by ArianeGroup to supply one of the core elements of the further development of the Ariane space program: the electronics and operating system for the ASTRIS Kick Stage.

Related posts:
Eutelsat Signs Alcatel Deal
FCC Sets Deadline For Comments On Satellite Radio Merger Rule
Consider Purchasing Satellite TV
White House punts question on the Space Force’s future

Related posts:

  1. Chinese satellite launch marathon continues
  2. Components delivered for Ariane 5 and Vega missions
  3. Perfect launch for two new Galileo satellites
  4. Reaction Engines test programme validates precooler

This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 at 8:35 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»