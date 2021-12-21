PTS wins major contract within the further development of Ariane 6
Submit on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 20:35
Berlin-based aerospace company PTS has been awarded a development contract by ArianeGroup to supply one of the core elements of the further development of the Ariane space program: the electronics and operating system for the ASTRIS Kick Stage.
