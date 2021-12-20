CYGNSS satellites celebrate five years of conducting critical hurricane research
A constellation of Southwest Research Institute-built and -operated satellites recently celebrated five years in orbit, circling the tropics to assess wind speeds to better understand how hurricanes intensify.
