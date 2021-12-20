Mynaric selected for DARPA programme
Mynaric has been selected to work on the architectural design of a next-generation optical communications terminal as part of the phase 0 of the Space Based Adaptive Communications Node (Space-BACN) programme of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
