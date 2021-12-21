24th Dragon capsule launched to ISS
Submit on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 20:35
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Dragon (CRS-24); Date: 21 December 2021, 1007 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. It was the 31st and final SpaceX launch of the year. CRS-24 also marked the 100th recovery of an orbital class rocket booster.
