Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

24th Dragon capsule launched to ISS

Submit on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 20:35

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Dragon (CRS-24); Date: 21 December 2021, 1007 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. It was the 31st and final SpaceX launch of the year. CRS-24 also marked the 100th recovery of an orbital class rocket booster.

Related posts:
Eutelsat Signs Alcatel Deal
FCC Sets Deadline For Comments On Satellite Radio Merger Rule
Consider Purchasing Satellite TV
White House punts question on the Space Force’s future

Related posts:

  1. PSLV brings Indian probe on its way to the moon
  2. Delay of the day: Falcon 9/SES-9 (again)
  3. Second Ariane 5 launch of 2019 successful
  4. Assembly of next Vega launcher completed

This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 at 8:35 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»