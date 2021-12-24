China sends two new Shiyan satellites into space
Submit on Friday, December 24th, 2021 20:03
Rocket: Chang Zheng 7A; Payload: Shiyan-12 01 and Shiyan-12 02; Date: 23 December 2021, 1012 UTC; Launch site: Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, China. The satellites were deployed into approx. 210 km x 35,765 km x 19.46° geostationary transfer orbits.
