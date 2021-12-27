Satellite News

China launches resource satellite

Submit on Monday, December 27th, 2021 00:15

Rocket: Chang Zheng 4C; Payload: ZY-1 02E [Ziyuan-1 02E]; Date: 26 December 2021, 0311 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite, developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, will operate in a Sun-synchronous orbit.

